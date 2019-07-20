US financier Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Reuters
Probe launched to find out if US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was improperly monitored during work-release programme
- Under the terms of a plea deal, the sex offender was allowed to be in his office from 8am to 8pm, six days a week
- But records show on some occasions, the wealthy financier was picked up by his limousine as early as 7.15am and as late as 10.40pm
US financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on near Judge Richard Berman during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York on Thursday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Too dangerous to be freed: Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in child sex trafficking case
- Wealthy US financier will remain behind bars while he fights charges that he exploited dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s
- Epstein deemed flight risk because of access to private planes, frequent overseas travel and home in Paris
