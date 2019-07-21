Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Street performers take a break to drink water in Times Square as temperatures head past 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘This is serious, serious stuff’: officials warn of extreme heat in US as weekend temperatures soar

  • Organisers cancelled the New York City Triathlon for the first time, citing ‘severe heat warnings, continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm watches’
Topic |   Weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:48am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:48am, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Street performers take a break to drink water in Times Square as temperatures head past 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.