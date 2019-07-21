Street performers take a break to drink water in Times Square as temperatures head past 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Photo: AP
‘This is serious, serious stuff’: officials warn of extreme heat in US as weekend temperatures soar
- Organisers cancelled the New York City Triathlon for the first time, citing ‘severe heat warnings, continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm watches’
Topic | Weather
Street performers take a break to drink water in Times Square as temperatures head past 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Photo: AP