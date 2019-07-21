Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. File photo: Nasa
United States & Canada

Apollo 11 astronauts hailed as heroes, 50 years after historic moon landing

  • Americans celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing as the US seeks to pivot to a new era of crewed space exploration
  • Nasa has been in overdrive for several weeks to mark the anniversary
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:07am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:07am, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. File photo: Nasa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin walks on the moon, or in a Hollywood studio, depending who you ask. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Apollo 11 moon landing conspiracy … the truth is out there

  • Many people still believe the Apollo 11 lunar landing was faked, 50 years after the historic event
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:30pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:43pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin walks on the moon, or in a Hollywood studio, depending who you ask. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.