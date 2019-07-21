US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump tells non-white congresswomen he attacked to ‘apologise to America’
- The comment comes a week after he sparked a firestorm of outrage by attacking the left-leaning lawmakers in a series of racially charged tweets
- Analysts say he plans to make inflammatory attacks on the four women a centrepiece of his 2020 re-election strategy
US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Photo: AFP
Crowd that called for Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to be ‘sent back’ are ‘patriots’, Donald Trump says
- US president has backtracked from earlier criticisms of a North Carolina campaign crowd that chanted ‘send her back’ about Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- He defended the rally-goers while again questioning the loyalty of four Democratic lawmakers of colour
