Migrants board buses to take them to shelters in El Paso. Photo: AFP
How US hotels got caught in Donald Trump’s migrant arrest plan

  • Big American hotels like Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton reject their planned role after Trump administration announce immigration arrests
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:33pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:34pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Migrants board buses to take them to shelters in El Paso. Photo: AFP
Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
UN human rights chief ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by migrant detention conditions on southern US border

  • Michelle Bachelet said migrant children were being ‘forced to sleep on the floor … without access to adequate health care or food’
  • ‘Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,’ she said
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:25pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:53am, 9 Jul, 2019

Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
