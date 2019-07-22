Migrants board buses to take them to shelters in El Paso. Photo: AFP
How US hotels got caught in Donald Trump’s migrant arrest plan
- Big American hotels like Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton reject their planned role after Trump administration announce immigration arrests
Topic | US immigration
Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
UN human rights chief ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by migrant detention conditions on southern US border
- Michelle Bachelet said migrant children were being ‘forced to sleep on the floor … without access to adequate health care or food’
- ‘Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,’ she said
Topic | United Nations
