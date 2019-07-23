US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to talk to the press before departing from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump and Congress announce budget deal, averting government shutdown and federal default
- Agreement would boost boost federal spending and increase US borrowing capacity for two years
- Plan also reverses massive, automatic spending cuts to federal programmes
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to talk to the press before departing from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP