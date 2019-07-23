Libra is to launch next year, overseen by an association based in Europe. Photo: Reuters
Scammers try to sell fake Facebook Libra digital currency … on Facebook
- Facebook struggles to rebuild trust and fight the fraud likely to surround the new financial system
Topic | Facebook Libra
Libra is to launch next year, overseen by an association based in Europe. Photo: Reuters
Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
China’s response to Facebook’s Libra could be ‘Hong Kong style’ cryptocurrency, says ex-central bank governor
- Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan suggests Beijing could delegate issuance of digital currency to commercial entities
- Speech in Beijing this week shows that China is rethinking its digital currency strategy
Topic | Facebook Libra
Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA