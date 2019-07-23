US financier Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry. Photo: Reuters
Financier and alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial
- Epstein will ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the judge’s rejection of his request to remain under house arrest in his US$77 million mansion
- Judge had said the government had shown clear and convincing evidence that Epstein would pose a danger to the community if released pending trial
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
US financier Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Reuters
Probe launched to find out if US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was improperly monitored during work-release programme
- Under the terms of a plea deal, the sex offender was allowed to be in his office from 8am to 8pm, six days a week
- But records show on some occasions, the wealthy financier was picked up by his limousine as early as 7.15am and as late as 10.40pm
Topic | Crime
