Immigrant men are detained by the US Customs and Border Protection officials after crossing illegally into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump administration expands immigration crackdown with moves to speed up summary migrant deportations

  • New rules allow immigration officials to deport any undocumented individual if the immigrant has been inside the United States less than two years
  • The measures could accelerate deportations from 10.5 million undocumented migrants living in the US, almost two-thirds of them for more than 10 years
Topic |   US immigration
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:45pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:13am, 24 Jul, 2019

Migrants board buses to take them to shelters in El Paso. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

How US hotels got caught in Donald Trump’s migrant detention plan

  • Big American hotels like Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton reject their planned role after Trump administration announce immigration arrests
Topic |   US immigration
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:33pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:12pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Migrants board buses to take them to shelters in El Paso. Photo: AFP
