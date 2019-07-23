Immigrant men are detained by the US Customs and Border Protection officials after crossing illegally into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
Trump administration expands immigration crackdown with moves to speed up summary migrant deportations
- New rules allow immigration officials to deport any undocumented individual if the immigrant has been inside the United States less than two years
- The measures could accelerate deportations from 10.5 million undocumented migrants living in the US, almost two-thirds of them for more than 10 years
Topic | US immigration
Immigrant men are detained by the US Customs and Border Protection officials after crossing illegally into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
Migrants board buses to take them to shelters in El Paso. Photo: AFP
How US hotels got caught in Donald Trump’s migrant detention plan
- Big American hotels like Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton reject their planned role after Trump administration announce immigration arrests
Topic | US immigration
Migrants board buses to take them to shelters in El Paso. Photo: AFP