Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are displayed as RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett speaks during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
United States & Canada

Two missing Canadian teens now suspects in murder of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

  • Car belonging to Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was found in flames 500km from crime scene in British Columbia
  • Duo last seen in northern Saskatchewan, driving a grey 2011 Toyota RAV4
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:42am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:42am, 24 Jul, 2019

Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are displayed as RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett speaks during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
A man Canadian police want to speak to after two murders on a remote highway. Photo: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
United States & Canada

Canada police seek bearded man after three dead, two missing on remote highway

  • Bearded man seen talking to murdered Australian on remote highway has emerged as the key to solving mystery
Topic |   Canada
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 1:00pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 23 Jul, 2019

A man Canadian police want to speak to after two murders on a remote highway. Photo: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
