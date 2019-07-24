Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
New Pentagon chief Mark Esper’s mission: confront ‘growing threats’ from China and Russia, manage impulsive Donald Trump
- Mark Esper’s confirmation adds some stability to Trump’s national security team after a long vacancy
- He will also be steering US defence strategy as it shifts to confront China and Russia as the department’s main challenges
A Sukhoi SU-35 at the Paris Air Show in 2013. Photo: AP
Russia offers to sell SU-35 fighter jets to Turkey after US removes Ankara from F-35 programme
- Offer came a day after US government said Turkey was being kicked out of the stealth fighter programme because it was buying Russian missile systems
