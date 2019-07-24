Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

New Pentagon chief Mark Esper’s mission: confront ‘growing threats’ from China and Russia, manage impulsive Donald Trump

  • Mark Esper’s confirmation adds some stability to Trump’s national security team after a long vacancy
  • He will also be steering US defence strategy as it shifts to confront China and Russia as the department’s main challenges
Topic |   Defence
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:36am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:49am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Sukhoi SU-35 at the Paris Air Show in 2013. Photo: AP
Europe

Russia offers to sell SU-35 fighter jets to Turkey after US removes Ankara from F-35 programme

  • Offer came a day after US government said Turkey was being kicked out of the stealth fighter programme because it was buying Russian missile systems
Topic |   Defence
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 12:28pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:16pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Sukhoi SU-35 at the Paris Air Show in 2013. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.