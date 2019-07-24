The handmade ‘Moon Shoe’, with a waffle sole pattern, was one of only 12 pairs ever made. Photo: AP
Nike ‘Moon Shoe’: Canadian collector Miles Nadal pays US$437,500 for rare sneakers
- The handmade ‘Moon Shoe’, with a waffle sole pattern, was one of only 12 pairs ever made
- Buyer had previously paid US$850,000 for 99 other pairs of rare or limited collection trainers offered by Sotheby’s
