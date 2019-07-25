A United States Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of migrants before they are taken to apply for asylum in the United States. Photo: AP Photo
Immigration crackdown: Donald Trump’s new rule that halts almost all asylum applications at Mexican border clears initial legal hurdle
- Rule would require all asylum seekers arriving at the southern border to first pursue safe haven in a third country
Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
UN human rights chief ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by migrant detention conditions on southern US border
- Michelle Bachelet said migrant children were being ‘forced to sleep on the floor … without access to adequate health care or food’
- ‘Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,’ she said
