Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A United States Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of migrants before they are taken to apply for asylum in the United States. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Immigration crackdown: Donald Trump’s new rule that halts almost all asylum applications at Mexican border clears initial legal hurdle

  • Rule would require all asylum seekers arriving at the southern border to first pursue safe haven in a third country
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:59am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A United States Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of migrants before they are taken to apply for asylum in the United States. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

UN human rights chief ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by migrant detention conditions on southern US border

  • Michelle Bachelet said migrant children were being ‘forced to sleep on the floor … without access to adequate health care or food’
  • ‘Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,’ she said
Topic |   United Nations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 4:53am, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.