Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Trump administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump vetoes Congress’ blocking of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE

  • Trump’s decision to sell weapons in a way intended to bypass congressional review infuriated lawmakers
  • But his administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:29am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Trump administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.