The Trump administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump vetoes Congress’ blocking of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE
- Trump’s decision to sell weapons in a way intended to bypass congressional review infuriated lawmakers
- But his administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran
