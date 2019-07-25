US President Donald Trump blasted the ‘phoney cloud” created by the investigation and said ‘there was no defence to this ridiculous hoax’. Photo: The Washington Post
‘It’s over’: Donald Trump takes victory lap, even after Robert Mueller says he was not exonerated
- Impeachment appears no more likely in wake of Robert Mueller hearings
- Trump declares ‘there was no defence to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt’
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
