Jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein is facing sex trafficking charges. Photo: AP
Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein found unconscious in jail cell with neck injuries
- The billionaire financier was taken to hospital
- It was not clear how he suffered his injuries
United States
Jeffrey Epstein in 2008. He is expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida. Photo: AP
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, accused of molesting underage teen girls, arrested on sex trafficking charges
- Jeffrey Epstein expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida
