US rapper A$AP Rocky is to remain in custody pending trial. Photo: AFP
Sweden charges US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault after street brawl in Stockholm
- The 30-year-old performer from Harlem, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained since July 3 along with two members of his entourage
- The case gained widespread attention including from US President Donald Trump, who urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free the rapper
