An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

No timeline yet for Boeing 737 MAX return to service after two crashes, US aviation officials say

  • Comments come a day after Boeing chief executive told analysts he was confident the MAX would be back in service as early as October
Topic |   Aviation
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:12am, 26 Jul, 2019

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington. Photo: Reuters
An airport worker checks the engine of a Boeing 787. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Boeing probe: US prosecutors subpoena records on 787 Dreamliner production, media reports

  • Whistle-blowers reportedly warn of tools and debris left inside jets and a culture of intimidation at Boeing’s non-union South Carolina plant
Topic |   Boeing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:44pm, 29 Jun, 2019

An airport worker checks the engine of a Boeing 787. File photo: AFP
