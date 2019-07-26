The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base at Camp Pendleton. Photo: AP Photo
Sixteen US Marines arrested on host of human trafficking and drugs charges
- Arrests come after two marines were taken into custody earlier in the month for allegedly smuggling undocumented Mexican migrants into the US
Topic | United States
US financier Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry. Photo: Reuters
Financier and alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial
- Epstein will ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the judge’s rejection of his request to remain under house arrest in his US$77 million mansion
- Judge had said the government had shown clear and convincing evidence that Epstein would pose a danger to the community if released pending trial
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
