The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base at Camp Pendleton. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Sixteen US Marines arrested on host of human trafficking and drugs charges

  • Arrests come after two marines were taken into custody earlier in the month for allegedly smuggling undocumented Mexican migrants into the US
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:33am, 26 Jul, 2019

US financier Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Financier and alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial

  • Epstein will ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the judge’s rejection of his request to remain under house arrest in his US$77 million mansion
  • Judge had said the government had shown clear and convincing evidence that Epstein would pose a danger to the community if released pending trial
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:15am, 24 Jul, 2019

