A woman takes a picture with two smartphones in front of the Google logo. Photo: AFP
Google and Alphabet see fresh growth despite increased scrutiny of technology firms by antitrust regulators
- Profits tripled in the second quarter from a year earlier to US$9.9 billion while revenues increased 19 per cent to US$38.9 billion
Topic | Technology
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemingly defuses Donald Trump’s ‘treason’ probe threat to Google over China work
- ‘We’re not aware of any areas where Google is working with the Chinese government that in any way raises concerns,’ says Mnuchin
Topic | US-China tech war
