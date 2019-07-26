Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18. Photo: AFP
Canadian police intensify search for two teen fugitives suspected of three murders
- Police have received 80 tips over the last two days and have warned the public to remain vigilant but not to approach the men
Topic | Canada
Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are displayed as RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett speaks during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
Two missing Canadian teens now suspected in murder of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese
- Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been reported missing in British Columbia but are now believed to be on the run
- They are wanted in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and Australian man
