American rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: AFP
Swedish politicians slam Donald Trump for rapper A$AP Rocky ‘interference’
- Several politicians said the charges against the singer, stemming from a street brawl in Stockholm, were not arbitrary
- Former PM Carl Bildt said it was wise to avoid ‘mud wrestling with Trump’
Topic | Donald Trump
A$AP Rocky performing in Los Angeles, California in November 2014. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump plans intervention after Sweden extends US rapper A$AP Rocky’s detention over Stockholm street fight
- ‘They’re friends of mine, the leadership,’ Trump insisted, but did not explain how he could intervene in the Swedish justice system
Topic | Music
