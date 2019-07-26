Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

American rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Swedish politicians slam Donald Trump for rapper A$AP Rocky ‘interference’

  • Several politicians said the charges against the singer, stemming from a street brawl in Stockholm, were not arbitrary
  • Former PM Carl Bildt said it was wise to avoid ‘mud wrestling with Trump’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:41pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

American rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A$AP Rocky performing in Los Angeles, California in November 2014. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump plans intervention after Sweden extends US rapper A$AP Rocky’s detention over Stockholm street fight

  • ‘They’re friends of mine, the leadership,’ Trump insisted, but did not explain how he could intervene in the Swedish justice system
Topic |   Music
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:10am, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A$AP Rocky performing in Los Angeles, California in November 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.