In 1967, pupfish were labelled an endangered species. Photo: Wikipedia Commons
World’s rarest fish survived California earthquake by riding out 10-foot waves

  • Full-grown Devils Hole pupfish weren’t hurt by the waves, but the July 5 quake did wipe out newly laid fish eggs
  • The Ridgecrest temblor also had another positive impact on the pupfish: spurring them to breed
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:46pm, 26 Jul, 2019

An exercise for first responders is held at the Office of Emergency Management in Los Angeles in March 2013. Photo: AFP
Largest earthquake in decades hits Southern California, measuring 6.4 magnitude

  • Quake was felt throughout Los Angeles and as far away as Las Vegas
  • Fires started and buildings damaged, but no early reports of fatalities
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:39am, 5 Jul, 2019

