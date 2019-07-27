Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump has generally got along well with Emmanuel Macron, avoiding some of the more stormy episodes marring traditionally stable relations with other close US allies in Europe and Asia. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Is the bromance over? Trump slams ‘foolish’ Macron over digital tax, threatens tariffs on French wine

  • The tax is designed to stop multinationals from avoiding taxes by setting up headquarters in low-tax EU countries
  • Trump issued a veiled threat to impose tariffs on French wine
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:33am, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump has generally got along well with Emmanuel Macron, avoiding some of the more stormy episodes marring traditionally stable relations with other close US allies in Europe and Asia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.