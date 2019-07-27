Channels

Authorities in the central Mexican state of Puebla said excess detergents from homes that drain into streams feeding the Valsequillo reservoir caused the soap bubbles to accumulate. Photo: Twitter
Man dies after falling into towering hill of soap suds in Mexico

  • Excess detergents from homes that drain into streams feeding reservoir caused suds to accumulate
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:23am, 27 Jul, 2019

Miyun reservoir is the main supply of drinking water to Beijing. Photo: Alamy
Chinese officials’ summer retreat closes down over pollution scandal

  • Cloud Valley Mansion once hosted lavish banquets but shut its doors after being found to have pumped waste water in reservoir that supplies Beijing
  • Facility was run by agriculture ministry and had been open for more than 30 years
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 10:29pm, 14 Jul, 2019

