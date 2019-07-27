An undated image of an asteroid in space. Nasa confirmed that on July 25, Asteroid 2019 OK passed about 73,000km (45,000 miles) from Earth, roughly one-fifth the distance to the moon. File photo: AP
Earth’s near miss with a ‘city-killer asteroid’ leaves scientists shaken
- If the asteroid had struck Earth, most of it would have likely reached the ground resulting in devastating damage
Topic | Space
An undated image of an asteroid in space. Nasa confirmed that on July 25, Asteroid 2019 OK passed about 73,000km (45,000 miles) from Earth, roughly one-fifth the distance to the moon. File photo: AP