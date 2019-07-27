Channels

President Donald Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California last March. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

US Supreme Court clears US$2.5 billion in funds for Donald Trump’s border ‘wall’

  • The court ruled by five votes to four to lift a freeze put in place by a lower court that was designed to block the spending while a lawsuit went ahead
  • It marks the first time the Supreme Court has intervened after Trump declared a ‘national emergency’ in February in a bid to free up funds
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:30am, 27 Jul, 2019

President Donald Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California last March. Photo: TNS
President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump vows to appeal after US federal judge blocks use of US$2.5 billion funds for border wall

  • US District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam forbids use of the money, which was originally intended for anti-drug activities
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:30am, 30 Jun, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico. Photo: AP Photo
