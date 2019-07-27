A view of Guatemala City, capital of the tiny Central American country that the Trump administration signed an asylum agreement with on Friday. Photo: AP
Trump announces new deal to foist US-bound asylum seekers on Guatemala
- The White House said the tiny Central American state would now be considered a ‘safe third country’ for US-bound asylum seekers
- But that term does not appear in the text of the agreement, according to the US Department of Homeland Security
Topic | United States
President Donald Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California last March. Photo: TNS
US Supreme Court clears US$2.5 billion in funds for Donald Trump’s border ‘wall’
- The court ruled by five votes to four to lift a freeze put in place by a lower court that was designed to block the spending while a lawsuit went ahead
- It marks the first time the Supreme Court has intervened after Trump declared a ‘national emergency’ in February in a bid to free up funds
