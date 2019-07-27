Channels

This file photo from August 11, 1969, shows the Manson murder house in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Sale of Manson murder house piques interest in Los Angeles

  • American serial killer Charles Manson and his followers tortured and murdered the house’s former residents in 1969
  • You might think that would put potential buyers off, but apparently not
Updated: 2:14pm, 27 Jul, 2019

This file photo from August 11, 1969, shows the Manson murder house in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district. Photo: AP
Two strong earthquakes that pierced years of seismic calm in southern California have revived fears of the ‘Big One’ striking Los Angeles. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Los Angeles ‘Big One’: when will major earthquake hit and are people ready?

  • Southern California hit biggest earthquake in 20 years after strong quake a day earlier
  • Quakes a powerful reminder of the realities of living on an active tectonic zone
Updated: 10:14pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Two strong earthquakes that pierced years of seismic calm in southern California have revived fears of the ‘Big One’ striking Los Angeles. File photo: AFP
