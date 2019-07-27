Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House oversight and reform committee. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump attacks Elijah Cummings, calls him a ‘brutal bully’ from ‘rat-infested’ Baltimore
- The president said the immigration policy critic should spend more time in his city to ‘help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place’
- Trump’s latest outburst came two weeks after he told four congresswomen of colour they should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
Topic | Donald Trump
Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House oversight and reform committee. Photo: AFP
President Donald Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California last March. Photo: TNS
US Supreme Court clears US$2.5 billion in Pentagon funds for Donald Trump’s border ‘wall’
- The court ruled by five votes to four to lift a freeze put in place by a lower court that was designed to block the spending while a lawsuit went ahead
- It marks the first time the Supreme Court has intervened after Trump declared a ‘national emergency’ in February in a bid to free up funds
Topic | United States
President Donald Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California last March. Photo: TNS