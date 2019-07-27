Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House oversight and reform committee. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump attacks Elijah Cummings, calls him a ‘brutal bully’ from ‘rat-infested’ Baltimore

  • The president said the immigration policy critic should spend more time in his city to ‘help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place’
  • Trump’s latest outburst came two weeks after he told four congresswomen of colour they should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:48pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House oversight and reform committee. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Donald Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California last March. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

US Supreme Court clears US$2.5 billion in Pentagon funds for Donald Trump’s border ‘wall’

  • The court ruled by five votes to four to lift a freeze put in place by a lower court that was designed to block the spending while a lawsuit went ahead
  • It marks the first time the Supreme Court has intervened after Trump declared a ‘national emergency’ in February in a bid to free up funds
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:54pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California last March. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.