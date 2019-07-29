Dan Coats, a Trump appointee who served as director of national intelligence since March 2017, clashed with his boss early on, taking a hard line toward Russia. Photo: TNS
Dan Coats expected to step down as US spy chief
- Axios and New York Times predict latest White House departure
- Texas congressman John Ratcliffe in frame as replacement
