Kyle Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Photo: AFP
American teen Kyle Giersdorf wins US$3 million at Fortnite World Cup video game tournament
- The 16-year-old was one of at least 100 players competing for US$30 million in total prize money
- Video gaming’s booming popularity has drawn top-dollar investments and fuelled the emerging professional sport
Topic | United States
