Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump calls black lawmaker who was focus of his dog-whistle attacks a racist

  • In his latest rhetorical shot at non-white lawmakers, Trump attempted to deflect criticism of his comments about a mostly black area of Baltimore
  • He had earlier called Representative Elijah Cummings’ district a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess’ where ‘no human being would want to live’
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:10pm, 29 Jul, 2019

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Elijah Cummings is one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump branded a racist after declaring mostly-black US city of Baltimore a ‘rat-infested mess’ in Twitter attack against lawmaker Elijah Cummings

  • Trump’s comments came in a series of three Twitter messages early Saturday
  • The outburst came two weeks after Trump told four congresswomen of colour they should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:32pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Elijah Cummings is one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress. Photo: AP
