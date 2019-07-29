Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump calls black lawmaker who was focus of his dog-whistle attacks a racist
- In his latest rhetorical shot at non-white lawmakers, Trump attempted to deflect criticism of his comments about a mostly black area of Baltimore
- He had earlier called Representative Elijah Cummings’ district a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess’ where ‘no human being would want to live’
Elijah Cummings is one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress. Photo: AP
