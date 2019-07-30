Channels

US President Donald Trump, with 9/11 first responders and family members, at the signing ceremony for a bill to permanently authorise the September 11 victim compensation fund in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Donald Trump touts 9/11 experience, saying ‘I was down there also’ as he signs compensation bill to ensure victims fund never runs out of money

  • US president claims he took part in post-attack response at Manhattan’s ground zero
  • Law will mean lifelong medical help for emergency crews sickened by toxic debris during events of September 11, 2001
Updated: 1:53am, 30 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump, with 9/11 first responders and family members, at the signing ceremony for a bill to permanently authorise the September 11 victim compensation fund in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘An inspiration, a warrior, a friend’: New York City detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies

  • Luis Alvarez, a leader in the fight for victim’s compensation, died from cancer aged 53 on Saturday
  • Alvarez appeared with former Daily Show host Jon Stewart to plead with Congress to extend the compensation fund
Updated: 1:12am, 30 Jun, 2019

