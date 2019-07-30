Channels

Bryer Schmegelsky (left) and Kam McLeod are wanted in connection with three deaths in British Columbia. Photo: RCMP via EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

‘Lock your doors’: manhunt for Canadian teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky moves to remote town of York Landing

  • Book by Schmegelsky’s father describes his mental health, harassment convictions involving ex-wife and relationship with fugitive son
  • Duo are sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:17am, 30 Jul, 2019

Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are displayed as RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett speaks during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
United States & Canada

Two missing Canadian teens now suspected in murder of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

  • Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been reported missing in British Columbia but are now believed to be on the run
  • They are wanted in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and Australian man
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:26pm, 24 Jul, 2019

