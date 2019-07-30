US Representative John Ratcliffe questions Robert Mueller (not pictured) as the former special counsel appears before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s spy chief pick John Ratcliffe is attempt to ‘neutralise’ US intelligence agencies, ex-officials warn
- Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to leave next month after disagreements with US president
- Ratcliffe gained prominence for his outspoken defence of Trump in the face of the Mueller report
Topic | Donald Trump
US Representative John Ratcliffe questions Robert Mueller (not pictured) as the former special counsel appears before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Dan Coats, a Trump appointee who served as director of national intelligence since March 2017, clashed with his boss early on, taking a hard line toward Russia. Photo: TNS
Dan Coats will step down as US spy chief after friction with Donald Trump
- The president announced Coats’ departure, set for August 15, in a tweet on Sunday
- Texas congressman John Ratcliffe is in that frame as replacement
Topic | US Politics
Dan Coats, a Trump appointee who served as director of national intelligence since March 2017, clashed with his boss early on, taking a hard line toward Russia. Photo: TNS