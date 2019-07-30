Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People attend a vigil for shooting victims in Gilroy, California. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

California shooter mocked Gilroy garlic festival on Instagram before killing three

  • Santino William Legan cut through a fence at the festival and shot people with an ‘AK-47-style’ assault rifle
  • ‘Come get wasted on overpriced s***’, he wrote beneath a picture of people walking through the festival grounds
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:17pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

People attend a vigil for shooting victims in Gilroy, California. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Festival attendees flee amid reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Who’d shoot up a garlic festival?’: mass shooting in California leaves three people dead, including 6-year-old boy

  • Video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots rang out
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:39pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Festival attendees flee amid reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.