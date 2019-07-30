People attend a vigil for shooting victims in Gilroy, California. Photo: AP
California shooter mocked Gilroy garlic festival on Instagram before killing three
- Santino William Legan cut through a fence at the festival and shot people with an ‘AK-47-style’ assault rifle
- ‘Come get wasted on overpriced s***’, he wrote beneath a picture of people walking through the festival grounds
Topic | United States
People attend a vigil for shooting victims in Gilroy, California. Photo: AP
Festival attendees flee amid reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Photo: Reuters
‘Who’d shoot up a garlic festival?’: mass shooting in California leaves three people dead, including 6-year-old boy
- Video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots rang out
Topic | United States
Festival attendees flee amid reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Photo: Reuters