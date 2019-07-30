A$AP Rocky. Photo: AP
US rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty in Sweden assault case, says he acted in self defence
- The 30-year-old performer was arrested on July 3 in connection with a street brawl in Stockholm last month
- The case has drawn international attention, including from US President Donald Trump, who said he would ‘personally vouch for his bail’
