Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A$AP Rocky. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty in Sweden assault case, says he acted in self defence

  • The 30-year-old performer was arrested on July 3 in connection with a street brawl in Stockholm last month
  • The case has drawn international attention, including from US President Donald Trump, who said he would ‘personally vouch for his bail’
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:52pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A$AP Rocky. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault after street brawl in Sweden

  • The 30-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained since July 3 along with two members of his entourage
  • The case gained widespread attention including from US President Donald Trump, who urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free the rapper
Topic |   Music
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:56pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.