US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump says residents of Baltimore ‘appreciate’ his insults about their ‘rat-infested’ city

  • Trump said his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings and his city has helped him score political points with African-Americans
  • He claimed residents in the majority-black city had thanked him for highlighting issues in their city
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 12:17am, 31 Jul, 2019

Elijah Cummings is one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump branded a racist after declaring mostly-black US city of Baltimore a ‘rat-infested mess’ in Twitter attack against lawmaker Elijah Cummings

  • Trump’s comments came in a series of three Twitter messages early Saturday
  • The outburst came two weeks after Trump told four congresswomen of colour they should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:32pm, 28 Jul, 2019

