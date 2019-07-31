US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump says residents of Baltimore ‘appreciate’ his insults about their ‘rat-infested’ city
- Trump said his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings and his city has helped him score political points with African-Americans
- He claimed residents in the majority-black city had thanked him for highlighting issues in their city
Topic | Donald Trump
Elijah Cummings is one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress. Photo: AP
