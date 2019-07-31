General John Hyten testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday on his appointment as the next vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s choice for Pentagon No 2, General John Hyten, denies sexual misconduct allegations
- Army colonel formerly under his command accused Hyten of kissing, touching and rubbing up against her, though air force probe did not substantiate her claims
- Sexual assault and harassment in US military is largely under-reported and numbers show problem is getting worse
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
US Representative John Ratcliffe questions Robert Mueller (not pictured) as the former special counsel appears before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s spy chief pick John Ratcliffe is attempt to ‘neutralise’ US intelligence agencies, ex-officials warn
- Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to leave next month after disagreements with US president
- Ratcliffe gained prominence for his outspoken defence of Trump in the face of the Mueller report
Topic | Donald Trump
