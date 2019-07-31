Channels

General John Hyten testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday on his appointment as the next vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s choice for Pentagon No 2, General John Hyten, denies sexual misconduct allegations

  • Army colonel formerly under his command accused Hyten of kissing, touching and rubbing up against her, though air force probe did not substantiate her claims
  • Sexual assault and harassment in US military is largely under-reported and numbers show problem is getting worse
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:28am, 31 Jul, 2019

US Representative John Ratcliffe questions Robert Mueller (not pictured) as the former special counsel appears before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s spy chief pick John Ratcliffe is attempt to ‘neutralise’ US intelligence agencies, ex-officials warn

  • Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to leave next month after disagreements with US president
  • Ratcliffe gained prominence for his outspoken defence of Trump in the face of the Mueller report
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:20pm, 30 Jul, 2019

