Adam Smith peers into his mother's freezer in St Louis on Monday. He had found the remains of an infant inside a box she had kept for years. Photo: St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
‘Skin, hair and everything’: US man Adam Smith finds ‘mummified’ baby while cleaning mother’s freezer
- Gruesome discovery was hidden in box that ‘secretive’ Missouri woman had kept for years
- Told that box contained wedding cake top, son looked inside after mother died, hoping to find money
