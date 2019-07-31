Children and a man play on a seesaw installed at the border fence between Mexico and the US in Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Seesaws let children play together across US-Mexico border fence, in rebuke to Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall
- ‘Teetertotter Wall’ project was brainchild of California professors Ronald Rael and Virgina San Fratello
- Images of pink seesaws trend on social media, drawing praise as US president pushes to tighten immigration rules
Topic | US immigration
A view of Guatemala City, capital of the tiny Central American country that the Trump administration signed an asylum agreement with on Friday. Photo: AP
Trump announces new deal to foist US-bound asylum seekers on Guatemala
- The White House said the tiny Central American state would now be considered a ‘safe third country’ for US-bound asylum seekers
- But that term does not appear in the text of the agreement, according to the US Department of Homeland Security
Topic | United States
