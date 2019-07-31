Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Donald Trump to disappoint Iran hawks with more nuclear waivers

  • Administration’s Iran policy taking softer tone despite push from some Republican lawmakers to expand maximum pressure campaign
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 7:29am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The EU’s political director Helga Schmid and Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Vienna, Austria. Photo: AP
Europe

Representatives from Europe, China, Russia meet Iran officials in Vienna to salvage nuclear deal

  • Iran surpassed the uranium stockpile and enrichment limits set out in the deal signed in 2015
  • It says it will reserve the move if parties to the agreement can offer enough incentives to offset the sanctions reinstated by Trump after the US pulled out of the accord
Topic |   Austria
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:28pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The EU’s political director Helga Schmid and Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Vienna, Austria. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.