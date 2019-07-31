Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Reuters
Democratic divisions on display as moderates attack progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over ‘wish list economics’
- Trump has been eager to paint the entire Democratic field as socialists, seeking to make any eventual nominee untenable to voters
- Progressives on the other hand argued their policies would excite voters and allow them to draw a distinct contrast to Trump
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
