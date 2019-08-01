Former President Ronald Reagan. Photo: AP
‘Those monkeys’: Racist remarks surface in taped 1971 conversation between Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon
- The tape is of a call Reagan placed to Nixon after the United Nations voted to recognise the People’s Republic of China
- Reagan, an ardent defender of Taiwan, had called Nixon to rant about the African nations which defied the US and voted to grant recognition to the People’s Republic
Topic | Racism
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump says residents of Baltimore ‘appreciate’ his insults about their ‘rat-infested’ city
- Trump said his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings and the city has helped him score political points with African-Americans
- He claimed residents in the majority-black city had thanked him for highlighting issues there
Topic | Donald Trump
