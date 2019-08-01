Channels

Former President Ronald Reagan. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘Those monkeys’: Racist remarks surface in taped 1971 conversation between Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon

  • The tape is of a call Reagan placed to Nixon after the United Nations voted to recognise the People’s Republic of China
  • Reagan, an ardent defender of Taiwan, had called Nixon to rant about the African nations which defied the US and voted to grant recognition to the People’s Republic
Topic |   Racism
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:09am, 1 Aug, 2019



United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump says residents of Baltimore ‘appreciate’ his insults about their ‘rat-infested’ city

  • Trump said his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings and the city has helped him score political points with African-Americans
  • He claimed residents in the majority-black city had thanked him for highlighting issues there
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 1:08am, 31 Jul, 2019


