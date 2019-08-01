Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted by police from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ontario, in June 2017. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian serial killer nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer wouldn’t have been caught if she hadn’t confessed, inquiry reveals
- Wettlaufer, 52, is in jail for life for injecting eight seniors in her care with fatal overdoses of insulin
- Changes needed in health care system to avoid similar tragedies in future, government-appointed commissioner says
Topic | Crime
Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted by police from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ontario, in June 2017. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP