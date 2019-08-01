Channels

A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows news about the Fed's decision to lower interest rates on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by quarter point and signals potential for more

  • Central bankers vote to lower target range for benchmark rate to 2 per cent to 2.25 per cent
  • Reduction is first since 2008 financial crisis, and may be followed by another cut this year to insulate US economic expansion from slowing global growth
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:58am, 1 Aug, 2019

A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Companies

China, Hong Kong shares eke out small gains as investors await news on trade talks and Fed interest rate decision

  • Fitch Ratings maintained city’s ‘AA+’ grade but warned of potential impact if protest continue
  • Gold-linked stocks shoot up, as interest rises in them as safe haven
Topic |   Stocks
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:58pm, 30 Jul, 2019

