A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows news about the Fed's decision to lower interest rates on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by quarter point and signals potential for more
- Central bankers vote to lower target range for benchmark rate to 2 per cent to 2.25 per cent
- Reduction is first since 2008 financial crisis, and may be followed by another cut this year to insulate US economic expansion from slowing global growth
Topic | Federal Reserve
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows news about the Fed's decision to lower interest rates on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong shares eke out small gains as investors await news on trade talks and Fed interest rate decision
- Fitch Ratings maintained city’s ‘AA+’ grade but warned of potential impact if protest continue
- Gold-linked stocks shoot up, as interest rises in them as safe haven
Topic | Stocks
A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press