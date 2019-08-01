Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hal Prince holds his Tony Award for best director in a musical for Show Boat at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in New York in June 1995. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Broadway legend Hal Prince, director behind Phantom, Evita and West Side Story, dead at 91

  • Stars mourn late theatre giant, who won 21 Tony Awards over his 50-year career
  • Prince died on Wednesday after brief illness in Iceland
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 3:31am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hal Prince holds his Tony Award for best director in a musical for Show Boat at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in New York in June 1995. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.