Hal Prince holds his Tony Award for best director in a musical for Show Boat at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in New York in June 1995. Photo: AP
Broadway legend Hal Prince, director behind Phantom, Evita and West Side Story, dead at 91
- Stars mourn late theatre giant, who won 21 Tony Awards over his 50-year career
- Prince died on Wednesday after brief illness in Iceland
