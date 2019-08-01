A diagram showing the layout of the GJ 357 system. Image: Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Centre/Chris Smith
Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet 31 light years from Earth
- GJ 357 d is one of two previously unseen planets discovered around a star spotted by Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite
- At 6.1 times Earth’s mass, it could be the closest transiting planet in the solar neighbourhood that is friendly to life
Topic | Space
