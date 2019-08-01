Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting in Tehran on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Department targets Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for sanctions
- Zarif fires back on Twitter, saying ‘Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda’
- Minister says move has no effect on him or his family as he has no property or interests outside Iran
The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week. File photo: Reuters
US grants visa to Iran’s foreign minister to visit New York, but he isn’t allowed to roam freely
- Not approving visa could have complicated already tense relations between Iran and the United States to diplomacy
- The Trump administration had considered blacklisting the foreign minister by sanctioning him
