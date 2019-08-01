Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting in Tehran on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US Treasury Department targets Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for sanctions

  • Zarif fires back on Twitter, saying ‘Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda’
  • Minister says move has no effect on him or his family as he has no property or interests outside Iran
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 6:29am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting in Tehran on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US grants visa to Iran’s foreign minister to visit New York, but he isn’t allowed to roam freely

  • Not approving visa could have complicated already tense relations between Iran and the United States to diplomacy
  • The Trump administration had considered blacklisting the foreign minister by sanctioning him
Topic |   United Nations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:10pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.